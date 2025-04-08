Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 41,209 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,044,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,209 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.05% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $84,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $474,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2,275.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 14,449 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $42.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average of $41.58.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

