Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 42,571 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 481,937 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,571 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $79,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSD. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSD has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 2.8 %

SSD stock opened at $143.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.33. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.35 and a 52 week high of $197.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.78 and a 200 day moving average of $173.82.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.74%.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $169,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,523.80. This represents a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

