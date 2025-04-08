Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $80.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.99% from the stock’s current price.

SIG has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Cfra Research upgraded Signet Jewelers to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.60.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $54.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by $0.23. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.73 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $180,415.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,565.76. This represents a 12.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Kevin Symancyk acquired 15,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.45 per share, with a total value of $861,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,289.50. This trade represents a 42.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 40.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Stories

