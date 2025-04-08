Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Upgraded at Citigroup

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $32.00. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

WERN stock opened at $27.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.85.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.15). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 69.7% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 796.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

