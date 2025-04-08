WH Ireland Group (LON:WHI) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

WH Ireland Group plc (LON:WHI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.54 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03). WH Ireland Group shares last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03), with a volume of 10,000 shares.

WH Ireland Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.84. The stock has a market cap of £5.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.48.

About WH Ireland Group

WH Ireland Group plc provides wealth management services primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers financial planning advice, wealth planning, and investment management services for individuals, families, and charities. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

