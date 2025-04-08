What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for Boeing Q2 Earnings?

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boeing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran forecasts that the aircraft producer will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($2.58) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Boeing to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Melius upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.10.

NYSE:BA opened at $138.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.17. Boeing has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $196.95. The company has a market capitalization of $104.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,406,361,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,677,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452,075 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Boeing by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,151,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,231 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,899 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $890,469,000 after buying an additional 164,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,444 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $739,585,000 after buying an additional 981,796 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

