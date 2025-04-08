Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Position Increased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 7,321.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,401 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $32,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total value of $1,136,245.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,986,996.09. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WTW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $378.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $357.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.15.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 2.5 %

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $301.01 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $245.04 and a 1 year high of $344.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $328.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.12. The firm has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by $0.12. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -368.00%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

