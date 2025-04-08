Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WIT shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Wipro Stock Performance

Shares of WIT stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.77. Wipro has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 13.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Wipro by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Wipro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

