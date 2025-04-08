WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Stock Price Down 2.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.73 and last traded at $52.57. Approximately 56,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 26,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.76.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $473.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.62.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International Equity Fund

The WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree International Equity index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying companies in developed markets excluding Canada and the US. DWM was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

