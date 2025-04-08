World Investment Advisors Acquires 297 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2,618.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $65.79 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $62.75 and a 12-month high of $87.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 13.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.15%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

