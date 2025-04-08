World Investment Advisors Grows Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

World Investment Advisors increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $48.90 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $55.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.13 and a 200 day moving average of $53.60.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

