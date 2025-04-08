World Investment Advisors Has $607,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL)

World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMSL. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

TMSL opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $587.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.05. T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average of $32.75.

T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (TMSL) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on extended market equity. TMSL is an actively managed fund that invests in US small- and mid-cap companies with either growth or value characteristics

