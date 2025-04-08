World Investment Advisors Makes New Investment in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 472.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 39,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $42.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.58.
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.
