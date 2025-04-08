World Investment Advisors Makes New Investment in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $52.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.00 and a 200-day moving average of $51.23.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

