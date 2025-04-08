World Investment Advisors Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VONG. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,291.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,558.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $84.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.87. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.40 and a 12-month high of $107.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.1366 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.