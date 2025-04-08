World Investment Advisors Purchases New Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on UAL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on United Airlines from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $140.00 price objective on United Airlines and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.21.

United Airlines Stock Up 1.9 %

UAL stock opened at $58.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.25.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

