Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WOR. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Worthington Enterprises stock opened at $45.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 1.06. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.88 and a 1 year high of $62.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Worthington Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $304.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Worthington Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on WOR. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Worthington Enterprises to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Worthington Enterprises from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

