Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Guggenheim from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $141.00 target price (down from $153.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.24.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

NYSE:YUM traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.44. 736,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,889. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 30,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $4,880,113.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,560,800.16. This trade represents a 16.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 8,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $1,367,913.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,970 shares in the company, valued at $470,329.20. This trade represents a 74.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,132 shares of company stock worth $7,952,685. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 436.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.