Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Shares Down 4.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) were down 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.74. Approximately 12,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 43,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Yunji Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.41.

About Yunji

Yunji Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

