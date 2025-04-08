Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for AWK

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for American Water Works in a research report issued on Monday, April 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.51. The consensus estimate for American Water Works’ current full-year earnings is $5.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Water Works’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.71 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.14 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

AWK has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.86.

AWK opened at $142.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $155.50.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 22.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,107,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,125,598,000 after purchasing an additional 217,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,671,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,981,000 after buying an additional 106,857 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in American Water Works by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,490,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,687,000 after acquiring an additional 477,411 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in American Water Works by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,357,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,003,000 after acquiring an additional 335,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,174,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,258 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

