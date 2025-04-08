Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.24.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZNTL shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

In related news, insider Ingmar Bruns purchased 20,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,514.12. This trade represents a 120.27 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jan Skvarka acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,551 shares in the company, valued at $257,227.72. This represents a 67.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 91,152 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 30,240 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.

ZNTL opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $83.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.80. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $26.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

