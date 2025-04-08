ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.35 on April 29th

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) has a payout ratio of 36.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

ZTO stock opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average is $20.76. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Hsbc Global Res lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, HSBC downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

