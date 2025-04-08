ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.35 on April 29th

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2025

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTOGet Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) has a payout ratio of 36.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

ZTO stock opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average is $20.76. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Hsbc Global Res lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, HSBC downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Get Our Latest Report on ZTO

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

See Also

Dividend History for ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.