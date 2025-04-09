105,145 Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Acquired by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 105,145 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LVS. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.44.

Las Vegas Sands Increases Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 45.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LVS

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.