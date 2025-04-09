111,200 Shares in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR) Bought by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 111,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,676,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Permian Resources by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,920,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,449 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Permian Resources by 17.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,941,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,957,000 after buying an additional 1,638,618 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,159,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,710,000 after buying an additional 1,511,923 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Williams Trading set a $19.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered Permian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $38,288.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,525.36. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 2,804 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $39,340.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,294.99. The trade was a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,685 shares of company stock worth $135,687 in the last three months. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PR opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.27. Permian Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 3.81.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

