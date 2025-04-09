1,153,996 Shares in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Bought by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,153,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,940,000. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 1.78% of Green Plains as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Green Plains by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,020,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 488,870 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Green Plains by 177.5% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 469,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 300,413 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP lifted its position in Green Plains by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 22,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPRE. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Green Plains from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.89.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.20. Green Plains Inc. has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $231.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.64). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

