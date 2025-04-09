1,157 Shares in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Interface by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Interface by 499.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Interface in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Interface Price Performance

NASDAQ TILE opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average is $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.93. Interface, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $27.34.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Interface had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interface

In related news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $149,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,132.65. This trade represents a 7.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Interface Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

