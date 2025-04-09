117,486 Shares in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 117,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of MDU Resources Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

Shares of MDU stock opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.68. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 7.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MDU Resources Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MDU Resources Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dennis W. Johnson purchased 30,000 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.64 per share, with a total value of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,962.24. This trade represents a 19.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDU Resources Group Profile

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.