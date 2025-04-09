13,994 Shares in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF (BATS:SMAX) Bought by Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc.

Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF (BATS:SMAX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Allie Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF during the 4th quarter worth $252,000.

Get iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF alerts:

iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF Price Performance

BATS:SMAX opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $25.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.25.

iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF Company Profile

The iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF (SMAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund seeks to track the price return of the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) up to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund obtains exposure by holding IVV shares and options SMAX was launched on Sep 30, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF (BATS:SMAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.