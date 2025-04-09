14,600 Shares in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MasTec from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on MasTec in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on MasTec from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $331,312.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,490. This trade represents a 9.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $106.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.29 and a 12 month high of $166.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.22.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. MasTec had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

