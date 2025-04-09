1,515 Shares in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Acquired by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $78.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.80. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.97 and a 12-month high of $89.71.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1466 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

