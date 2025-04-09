178,418 Shares in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) Acquired by One Degree Advisors Inc

One Degree Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 178,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,000. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of One Degree Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. One Degree Advisors Inc owned approximately 3.96% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospect Financial Group LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,757,000. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp lifted its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 318.9% in the fourth quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 168,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 128,418 shares during the period. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. now owns 218,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 567,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 16,358 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $667,000.

NYSEARCA:COMB opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $21.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average is $20.66.

The GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (COMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad commodity market index through active management of the funds collateral. The index include futures contracts on up to 24 different commodities.

