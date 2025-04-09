18,896 Shares in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Bought by Polymer Capital Management US LLC

Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 100.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 72,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 36,139 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 575,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $632,000. 15.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin B. Kramer purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $104,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,447.80. This trade represents a 187.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Kronos Worldwide Trading Down 4.7 %

KRO opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $718.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.31). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $423.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.19 million.

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

