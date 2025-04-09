20,947 Shares in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,947 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 378.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,782 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 51.3% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,836,110 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,525,000 after buying an additional 962,141 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 297.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,120 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after buying an additional 193,992 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,411,814 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $586,504,000 after buying an additional 2,491,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,043,000. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.58.

AngloGold Ashanti ( NYSE:AU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AU. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

