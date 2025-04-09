221,425 Shares in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 221,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.11% of Hillman Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLMN. Ballast Asset Management LP bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,677,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 629.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 529,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 456,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,158,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,199,000 after purchasing an additional 509,016 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 51,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 198.5% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 37,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 25,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Hillman Solutions Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.26 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $349.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

