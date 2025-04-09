22,672 Shares in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Purchased by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in State Street by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,510,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $737,162,000 after acquiring an additional 406,396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $704,238,000 after buying an additional 24,617 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $685,441,000 after acquiring an additional 870,849 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of State Street by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,602,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $547,636,000 after acquiring an additional 561,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in State Street by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,422,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $335,884,000 after acquiring an additional 55,598 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Trading Down 1.7 %

STT opened at $75.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. State Street’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wolfe Research raised State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on State Street from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (down from $104.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.07.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other news, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,023 shares in the company, valued at $10,002,300. The trade was a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $368,536.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,667.52. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

