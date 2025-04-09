233 Shares in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRHC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freedom by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Freedom by 286.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 25,350 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Freedom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $497,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Freedom by 828.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRHC opened at $114.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.81 and its 200 day moving average is $125.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.10. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $164.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freedom

Freedom ( NASDAQ:FRHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. Freedom had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 14.99%.

In other Freedom news, insider Sergey Lukyanov sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $314,317.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,719,826.26. This trade represents a 1.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Evgeny Ler sold 15,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.37, for a total value of $2,378,490.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,105,011.78. The trade was a 28.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,973 shares of company stock valued at $4,883,489. Company insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

About Freedom

(Free Report)

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides securities brokerage, securities dealing, market making, investment research, investment counseling, and investment banking services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; securities trading; underwriting services; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer’s account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

Further Reading

