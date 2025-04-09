32,270 Shares in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 163.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 438.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on UAA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. KGI Securities started coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.40 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of UAA opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.19. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

