37,569 Shares in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Purchased by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,569 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in AECOM by 14.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in AECOM by 61.9% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 26,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 5.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACM shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

AECOM stock opened at $87.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.69. AECOM has a 1-year low of $82.23 and a 1-year high of $118.56.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 2.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.55%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

