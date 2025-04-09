3,987 Shares in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Purchased by Polymer Capital Management US LLC

Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,616,000 after buying an additional 6,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 567,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,964,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 519,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in 1st Source by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 32,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCE opened at $54.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.36. 1st Source Co. has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $68.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.67.

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 26.87%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SRCE shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of 1st Source from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.50 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of 1st Source from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Tuesday.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

