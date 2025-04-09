3M (NYSE:MMM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.47.
MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on 3M from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.
View Our Latest Analysis on 3M
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
3M Stock Performance
3M stock opened at $127.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.41. The company has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. 3M has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $156.35.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.02. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
3M Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. 3M’s payout ratio is 38.68%.
About 3M
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than 3M
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.