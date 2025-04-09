3M (NYSE:MMM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.47.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on 3M from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Get 3M alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on 3M

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 6,743 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $1,010,438.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,564.70. The trade was a 57.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 49,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $7,553,775.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 180,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,550,308.50. This trade represents a 21.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 113,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,163,446 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Stock Performance

3M stock opened at $127.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.41. The company has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. 3M has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $156.35.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.02. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. 3M’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

About 3M

(Get Free Report

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.