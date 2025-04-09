419 Shares in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 419 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 283,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,922,000 after acquiring an additional 97,241 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 9,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $718,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,235 shares in the company, valued at $15,483,390. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $94,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,798. This represents a 51.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,017 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moelis & Company Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:MC opened at $48.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.53. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $46.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.28 and a 200-day moving average of $70.62.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.79. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 38.49% and a net margin of 11.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 147.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

