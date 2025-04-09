4,721 Shares in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Purchased by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,721 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Matador Resources by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,188 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.98 per share, for a total transaction of $57,576.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,380. The trade was a 4.03 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.67 per share, with a total value of $89,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 83,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,899.30. This trade represents a 2.45 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 21,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,769. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $36.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.74. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $970.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.10 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTDR shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Matador Resources from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.79.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

