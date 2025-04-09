7,221 Shares in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,221 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,037,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,032,775,000 after purchasing an additional 285,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,041,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,515,000 after buying an additional 896,889 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,882,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,902,000 after acquiring an additional 194,995 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,698,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,637,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,592,000 after acquiring an additional 30,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZION has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.94.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of ZION stock opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $63.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.62.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.75%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 10,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $557,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,136.37. This trade represents a 17.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $1,280,344.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,305.11. This represents a 43.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,029 shares of company stock worth $1,855,321 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.