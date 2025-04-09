8,900 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Acquired by Cutler Capital Management LLC

Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,985,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,146,195,000 after buying an additional 1,377,134 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,254,000 after buying an additional 343,261 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $735,398,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,529,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,186 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,396,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $590,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 123,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $5,427,346.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,140,160.34. The trade was a 40.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ugo Prechner sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $309,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,240 shares in the company, valued at $496,808. This trade represents a 38.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 315,905 shares of company stock valued at $13,609,283. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.68.

Schlumberger Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE SLB opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $54.63. The firm has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.66%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

