A. O. Smith Co. (AOS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on May 15th

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th.

A. O. Smith has increased its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 31 years. A. O. Smith has a payout ratio of 32.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect A. O. Smith to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $59.65 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $59.12 and a 52-week high of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.91.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.05). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 13.98%. Analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

AOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.86.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $67,356.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,562.85. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Samuel Karge sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $27,507.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,749 shares in the company, valued at $180,471.85. The trade was a 13.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

