Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,226 Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI)

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,859,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,942,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE boosted its stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 32.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ KSPI opened at $81.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a one year low of $79.78 and a one year high of $143.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Profile

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

