Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Buys New Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICEFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,866 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Berry Wealth Group LP increased its stake in NICE by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in NICE by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $142.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $137.19 and a 12 month high of $244.80.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICEGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.71). NICE had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $721.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on NICE shares. Barclays lowered their price target on NICE from $286.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $215.00) on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on NICE from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.64.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

