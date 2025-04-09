Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,667 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 628.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 94,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,283,000 after purchasing an additional 81,951 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,697,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $719,645,000 after buying an additional 148,493 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on FIX. StockNews.com cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $530.75.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 0.0 %

FIX stock opened at $312.24 on Wednesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.93 and a 1-year high of $553.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.46. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.95%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

