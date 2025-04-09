Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Purchases 2,852 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,643,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,639,000 after buying an additional 65,441 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,247,000 after acquiring an additional 387,346 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,684,000 after acquiring an additional 33,204 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 137.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,044,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,049,000 after acquiring an additional 604,431 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 830,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,672,000 after purchasing an additional 64,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,000. This represents a 19.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

CRUS opened at $77.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.15. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.83 and a 1 year high of $147.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.21). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CRUS. Barclays lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.