Abacus FCF Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,761 Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,761 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 318 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 349 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 720 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LPX. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE LPX opened at $80.99 on Wednesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $71.39 and a 52 week high of $122.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.79.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

